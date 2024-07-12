Signaturefd LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,736 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter.

SQQQ stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

