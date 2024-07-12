Signaturefd LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,172.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

