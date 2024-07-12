Signaturefd LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,698,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,317,000 after purchasing an additional 884,572 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,783,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $165.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

