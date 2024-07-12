Signaturefd LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $122.47.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

