Signaturefd LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.6 %

SAN stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

