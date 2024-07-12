Signaturefd LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,156 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,411.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,677,000 after acquiring an additional 994,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,243,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

