Signaturefd LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $889.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $777.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

