Signaturefd LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after buying an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 246.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,154 shares of company stock valued at $33,638,976. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

