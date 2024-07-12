Signaturefd LLC Has $892,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of RMD opened at $199.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

