Signaturefd LLC Has $920,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,025,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

