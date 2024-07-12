Signaturefd LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,955,000 after purchasing an additional 138,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $270.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $212.39 and a 12 month high of $270.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.