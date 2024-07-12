Signaturefd LLC Has $961,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after buying an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.6 %

APO stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.