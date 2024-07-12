Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

