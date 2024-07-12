Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

