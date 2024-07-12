Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 106.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.5 %

ODFL opened at $186.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.