Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $388.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $392.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.