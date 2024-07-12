Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $68.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

