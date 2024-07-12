Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WDS opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Woodside Energy Group

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.