Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Fortis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

FTS opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

