Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,615 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.4736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

