Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,779.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,725,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154,618 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,508,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750,480 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,224.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,097,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,231,000 after buying an additional 3,787,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 3,269,531 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

CVE stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 29.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

