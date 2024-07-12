Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $27.19 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.