Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,389,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,834,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.31 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
