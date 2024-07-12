Signaturefd LLC Sells 118 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TEL opened at $154.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average is $143.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $155.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

