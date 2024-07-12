Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,186 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,021,000 after acquiring an additional 559,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $390.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.