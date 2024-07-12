Signaturefd LLC Sells 441 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 251,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $814,791. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

