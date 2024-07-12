Signaturefd LLC Sells 75 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 309,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.35.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

