Signaturefd LLC Sells 7,817 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,650,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,843,000 after buying an additional 703,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,745,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

