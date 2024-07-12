SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.48 and last traded at $154.30. 89,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 205,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SiTime

SiTime Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $108.60.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $108,514.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,768 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $204,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $108,514.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,804 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.