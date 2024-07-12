Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

AMZN opened at $195.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

