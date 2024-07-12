Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $133.53 and last traded at $133.63. Approximately 1,426,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,577,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,960 shares of company stock worth $67,198,020 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

