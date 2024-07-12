SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 0.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 8,064,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 46,641,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 96,686 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

