Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Announces Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sono-Tek updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of -0.27.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

