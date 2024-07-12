Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Announces Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sono-Tek updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Sono-Tek Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOTK opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of -0.27.
