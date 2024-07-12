SoundThinking, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.
NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 million, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
