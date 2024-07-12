SoundThinking, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

SSTI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 million, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.