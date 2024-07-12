SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

