SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,326 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.