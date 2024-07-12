SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 708,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,426,839 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $25.18.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAB. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

