SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,853 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 999,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

