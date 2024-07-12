SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $143.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $145.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

