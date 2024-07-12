Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.65.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $300.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.85. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $610,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $198,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $92,429,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $83,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

