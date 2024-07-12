Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Up 4%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.12. 41,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 524,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYRE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

