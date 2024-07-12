STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 170.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

