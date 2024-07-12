STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 170.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

