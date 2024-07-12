Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 267,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,606,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,523,749 shares in the company, valued at $114,426,034.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,102,072 shares of company stock worth $2,831,304. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 88,648 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.