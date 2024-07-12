Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Shares Gap Up to $26.23

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $26.89. Standard Motor Products shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 7,048 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 83.45%.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,403,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $38,215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

