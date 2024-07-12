STAR Financial Bank Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

STAR Financial Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $360.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

