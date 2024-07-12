Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $72.35 and last traded at $72.68. Approximately 2,874,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,300,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
