Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $72.35 and last traded at $72.68. Approximately 2,874,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,300,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.