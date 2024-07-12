Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

SPLP stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,068.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $742.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

