Steve Wadey Buys 33 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey purchased 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £150.81 ($193.17).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.66), for a total value of £686,580.70 ($879,442.42).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.69), for a total value of £487,165.68 ($624,011.37).

On Monday, June 10th, Steve Wadey purchased 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($187.32).

On Thursday, May 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £153.30 ($196.36).

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QQ stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 421.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 374.80. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 428.40 ($5.49). The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,951.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.79) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.86).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

