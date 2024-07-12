STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TUGN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

